Customer handling gun fires military grade projectile into nearby building

Police say they searched the firearms dealer's business after the shot was fired and seized several "other items of evidentiary value."

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A stray military grade projectile led to a search and seizure at a Lancaster County firearms dealership.

Police say they were investigating a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of West Main Street in Clay Township on May 31 when they determined that the bullet had allegedly come from a nearby gun store, where a customer was handling a "large caliber firearm" being offered for sale.

Officers returned to the store on June 1 to serve a search warrant. They say they seized the offending firearm and several "other items of evidentiary value."

Police say several people, including juveniles, were inside the building that was struck. The military grade projectile did not injure anybody, but it did travel through a wall and damage the building.