Crime

Adams County police searching for suspect who shot and killed cat

A caller reported hearing a gunshot, then discovered a recently killed feral cat that had injuries consistent with a small caliber gunshot.
Credit: FOX43

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland Township Police Department is investigating the shooting of a feral cat. 

A woman on the 2000 block of Emmitsburg Road reported hearing a gunshot in the nearby wooded area. She called police on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7:38 p.m.

She then discovered a recently killed feral cat that had injuries consistent with a small caliber gunshot. 

The cat's body was reportedly discovered in a nearby parking lot. 

Cumberland Township police are seeking any information and tips from any witnesses. Those with information should call 717-334-8101 or Adams County Crimestoppers at 717-334-8057, where callers can remain anonymous. 

Adams County SPCA is also offering a reward for the arrest and successful prosecution of a suspect.

