Cumberland County woman accused of making phony deposits of more than $7,000, then withdrawing the funds

Ashley Gloster allegedly deposited several checks drawn from a Dover, York County tire company, then withdraw cash or transferred money from her account, police say

DOVER, Pa. — A 37-year-old Cumberland County woman has been charged with theft by deception after police say she made several withdrawals from an account belonging to a York County tire company and deposited the money into her own account.

Ashley Gloster allegedly made several cash withdrawals and bank transfers shortly after the funds were deposited, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

All of the checks were returned for insufficient funds, resulting in a loss of $7,141.36 to Member's First Bank, police say.

Gloster allegedly began making the deposits on Feb. 28, when she remotely deposited a check for $1,600 and another for $220 into her own account.

On March 3, police say, she deposited a check for $1,500, then made deposits of $2,500 and $250 on March 5. On March 6, she deposited a $2,400 check, and then made a $250 deposit on March 8, according to police.

All of the checks were drawn from the Peoples Bank account of Byer's Tire Sales in Dover, York County, according to police.

Between March 9 and March 11, all of the checks were returned, police say. A certified 10-day demand letter was sent to Gloster, and an officer attempted to contact her with no response, according to police.