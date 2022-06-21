Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 stabbing in Cumberland County

Sean Michael Roberts, from Gloucester, Maryland received a life sentence for a brutal stabbing committed in October of 2020.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Massachusetts man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Monday for his role in a deadly 2020 stabbing in Carlisle.

Sean Michael Roberts, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, was spending a week with a female friend at her home in Carlisle in mid-October of 2020.

The jury heard evidence that Roberts called police in the early morning hours of October 15 to report that he had "stabbed the girl he was staying with."

Responding officers arrived on the scene and found the deceased victim with multiple stab wounds. A subsequent investigation revealed that Roberts had located a folding pocket knife, opened it, and began stabbing the victim repeatedly in the neck, according to police.

The jury convicted Roberts in under three hours.

"Today's sentence provides [the victim's] family and friends with the only measure of justice the law can provide in this horrific case. Accountability for the Defendant's unspeakable acts and assurance that another innocent person will not fall victim to this Defendant." Chief Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Metzger said.