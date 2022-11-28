Cumberland County police searching for road rage shooting suspect

On Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2:30 a.m., the female victim's car was allegedly shot numerous times by an unknown man in the intersection.

ENOLA, Pa. — East Pennsboro Township Police are investigating a reported road rage shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened on East Penn Drive at Magaro Road in Enola, within the area of Adam's Ricci Park.

On Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2:30 a.m., the female victim's car was allegedly shot numerous times by an unknown man in the intersection.

According to reports, the suspect, who was driving a black SUV, turned onto 21st Street, Camp Hill from 32nd Street, coming from the Harvey Taylor Bridge Bypass. The victim got behind the suspect when turning from 32nd Street in the opposite direction.

The victim was on her way home from work when the suspect allegedly followed her and shot numerous times at her car.

The suspect's car then continued north on East Penn Drive towards Wertzville Road.