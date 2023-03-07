x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Warrant issued by Cumberland County court for suspect in car theft

The Equinox was later recovered in East Pennsboro Township. A search yielded several controlled substances and additional drug paraphernalia.
Credit: ingest
Close-up of lights on roof of police car

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued following a car theft in Cumberland County. 

According to Lower Allen Township Police, on Nov. 23, 2022 just after 5 p.m., officers were sent to a McDonald's located along 1100 Carlisle Road for a stolen vehicle report. 

At the scene, officers learned that a man arrived in the parking lot and parked a black Ford Explorer before moving items into the victim's blue Chevrolet Equinox and drove away. 

The Explorer allegedly contained numerous items of drug paraphernalia. 

The Equinox was later recovered in East Pennsboro Township. A search yielded several controlled substances and additional paraphernalia. 

Credit: CRIMEWATCH

Through an investigation, the suspect was allegedly identified as Stewart Kelly Ray. 

He has been charged with theft by unlawful taking and possession of a controlled substance and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

We now know what was found in Bryan Kohberger's car, home after new search warrants are unsealed

Before You Leave, Check This Out