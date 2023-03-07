Warrant issued by Cumberland County court for suspect in car theft

The Equinox was later recovered in East Pennsboro Township. A search yielded several controlled substances and additional drug paraphernalia.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued following a car theft in Cumberland County.

According to Lower Allen Township Police, on Nov. 23, 2022 just after 5 p.m., officers were sent to a McDonald's located along 1100 Carlisle Road for a stolen vehicle report.

At the scene, officers learned that a man arrived in the parking lot and parked a black Ford Explorer before moving items into the victim's blue Chevrolet Equinox and drove away.

The Explorer allegedly contained numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

The Equinox was later recovered in East Pennsboro Township. A search yielded several controlled substances and additional paraphernalia.

Through an investigation, the suspect was allegedly identified as Stewart Kelly Ray.