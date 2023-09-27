Cumberland County police searching for suspect following multiple vehicle break-ins

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a man accused of committing several vehicle break-ins in Cumberland County.
According to the Carlisle Police Department, on Wednesday, Sept. 27 between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., officers responded to numerous calls for vehicle break-ins throughout the borough which had occurred overnight.
In each incident, the suspect used a window-breaking tool and quickly took purses and backpacks left inside the cars.
After stealing the valuables, the suspect allegedly attempted to use the victim's credit cards.
He was captured on surveillance footage wearing a navy and gray hoodie, dark blue jeans and black sneakers. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252 or submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH.