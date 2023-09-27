Cumberland County police searching for suspect following multiple vehicle break-ins

In each incident, the suspect used a window-breaking tool and quickly took purses and backpacks left inside the cars.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a man accused of committing several vehicle break-ins in Cumberland County.

According to the Carlisle Police Department, on Wednesday, Sept. 27 between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., officers responded to numerous calls for vehicle break-ins throughout the borough which had occurred overnight.

In each incident, the suspect used a window-breaking tool and quickly took purses and backpacks left inside the cars.

After stealing the valuables, the suspect allegedly attempted to use the victim's credit cards.