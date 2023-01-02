Cumberland County police chase ends with two flown to hospital

At mile marker 26.5 of I-81 in Cumberland County, the driver lost control of the car. It traveled off the road and rolled over multiple times.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A crash on Interstate 81 northbound has shut down

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Monday at 6:07 p.m., troopers in Chambersburg were alerted to a car involved in multiple hit-and-run chases in the Chambersburg Borough.

The driver of the car was reportedly driving erratically on Route 30 (Lincoln Way East) traveling east.

Troopers located the car traveling northbound on I-81 at mile marker 20 over the posted speed limit. PSP troopers reportedly tried to make a traffic stop, but the car did not stop.

At mile marker 26.5 of I-81 in Cumberland County, the driver lost control of the car. It traveled off the road and rolled over multiple times.

PSP troopers administered first aid to the driver and the passenger of the car until EMS arrived.

Two men were inside the car. Both were flown to York Hospital, one had suspected serious injuries and the other had moderate, non-life-threatening injuries.