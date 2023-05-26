Cumberland County police charge man with aggravated assault, robbery of wheelchair-bound victim

Darren Ross, 33, fled the scene before police arrived after pulling an alleged gun on a wheelchair-bound man and nearly running him over.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County police have arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at a man in a wheelchair.

According to the Lower Allen Township Police Department, on Thursday, May 25 at 1:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Cedar Run for a report of a pulled gun on another individual.

The man pointing the alleged gun was identified as Darren Ross, 33, who fled the scene before police arrived.

Speaking with the victim, he told police that he had been contacted by Ross earlier in the afternoon and that Ross has been threatening to assault him.

The victim had reportedly just returned to the complex and was heading to his apartment when he spotted Ross near the entrance of the building. According to the victim, he was pointing what appeared to be a black firearm with an extended magazine at him.

Ross then got into his car and drove at the victim, driving through the grass between the cars and the building.

The victim allegedly fled in his wheelchair between some parked cars, dropping his phone in the parking lot on the way over.

Ross reportedly stopped his car near the phone, picked it up and then returned to his car. Video from the witness showed at this point the victim went to the driver's side of the car in an attempt to retrieve his phone from Ross.

Ross then allegedly put his vehicle in reverse, dragging the victim across the parking lot and into the grass. He then accelerated forward at a fast rate of speed as the victim dropped from the vehicle, almost being run over by the back tires.

A short time later, Ross was located driving in the area of his home in Hampden Township and was stopped and arrested by officers.

Inside his car, officers reportedly found the alleged black firearm, which was actually an air-soft gun, on the floor of the front passenger seat. The victim's cell phone was also located on the front passenger seat.