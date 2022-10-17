Cumberland County police arrest man involved in East Coast prescription fraud ring

Yohanes Mulat Admasu entered the Big Spring Pharmacy with a prescription claiming he was from Lemoyne, but pills prescribed by a D.C. doctor.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a forged prescription in Cumberland County last week led to the arrest of a man linked to an East Coast fraud ring.

On Oct. 5, Newville Police were dispatched to the Big Spring Pharmacy for a prescription fraud call.

When they arrived, officers took a report on a man named Yohanes Mulat Admasu, who entered the pharmacy with a prescription for 6.25 mg of Promethazine and 10 mg of Codeine/5 mL syrup.

The quantity of this prescription was around 240 servings for 12 days.

According to police, the written prescription alleged Admasu lived in Lemoyne, but the prescription was from a doctor in Washington D.C.

Pharmacists noticed this detail and asked Admasu to come back in an hour to pick up his description, after which they contacted the police. However, Admasu did not return to the pharmacy.

Newville Police opened an investigation, working in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Officials say though the investigation they determined that Admasu was part of a prescription fraud ring working across the East Coast and that he was actually a Maryland resident.

On Oct. 13, Admasu allegedly re-contacted the Big Spring Pharmacy for his prescription. He returned to the pharmacy on Oct. 14 at 2:30 p.m. to pick up the prescription and within minutes police were on the scene.

Admasu was transported to the Newville Police Department and questioned by officers as well as agents from the DEA.

After questioning, Admasu was charged with forgery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and acquiring or obtaining possession of controlled substances.