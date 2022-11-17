Cumberland County police issued warrant for man accused of choking woman at Sheetz

Elijah Dorsey allegedly grabbed the victim by her throat with both of his hands, choking her, while telling her that he wanted to kill her.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department is searching for a man wanted for strangling and assaulting a woman at a Sheetz store.

Elijah Dorsey has been charged with strangulation, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats and simple assault.

According to police, on Nov. 13 at 8:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Sheetz located at 1508 Cedar Cliff Drive for a welfare check on a woman crying in the bathroom.

When officers arrived at the scene, a customer and store employee reported they heard a woman crying in the bathroom, accompanied by Dorsey in the large bathroom stall.

The woman was allegedly telling Dorsey to leave her alone and get out, which he eventually did after being confronted by the witness. He then fled the scene.

According to police, the victim had redness and swelling beside and under her left eye. She was reportedly extremely anxious and visibly shaken up.

It was reported that while traveling from Harrisburg to Maryland, an argument broke out and Dorsey "backhanded" the victim in the face.

He also reportedly tried taking her phone and slammed the victim's head against the passenger-side window at one point.

The victim was able to convince Dorsey to stop at Sheetz for her to use the bathroom. She reportedly ran from the parking lot into the large bathroom stall before Dorsey entered and kicked open the door, blocking the lock in the process.

Dorsey then allegedly grabbed the victim by her throat with both of his hands, choking her to the point of inhibiting her breathing, while also telling her that he wanted to kill her.

Officers reviewed Sheetz's surveillance video and found that Dorsey arrived in a tan Chevrolet Suburban bearing Pennsylvania registration LYV-6790.