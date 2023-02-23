Cumberland County man sentenced to 10 years in prison for receiving child porn

Agents found Anthony Lauro, 35, in possession of more than 1,000 images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of minors.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Cumberland County man was sentenced up to ten years in jail by the United State District Attorney's Office.

Anthony Lauro, 35, from Mechanicsburg pleaded guilty to receiving images and videos of child pornography that were sent to him by another Cumberland County resident named Ryan Banks.

Banks created illicit images with a 14-year-old boy in West Virginia in September of 2020 when Banks was 36. He is currently serving a 17.5 to a 35-year prison sentence in West Virginia for his offenses.

Lauro had been in contact with both Banks and the victim at the time the victim was being sexually exploited. As part of the federal investigation, agents found Lauro in possession of more than 1,000 images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of other minors.