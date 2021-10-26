Cumberland County man gets probation for sharing nude images of woman on social media

Keono Long pled guilty to a misdemeanor for accessing the victim's social media accounts, changing the password, and sharing nude images with some of her contacts.

A Cumberland County man will serve 18 months of probation after pleading guilty in August to sharing nude images of a woman in East Pennsboro Township in 2020.

Keono Long, 19, was arrested in March 2020 for logging into the woman's social media accounts and changing her password. After doing so, he posted several nude images of the woman and sent them privately to several of her connections, according to East Pennsboro Township Police.

In August, Long pled guilty to one misdemeanor count of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image. In exchange, a felony charge of unlawful use of a computer was dropped, court records show.