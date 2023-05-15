Cumberland County man found guilty of sexual assault of minor, related charges

On Friday, May 12, a Cumberland County jury returned guilty verdicts against Josiah "Ron" Becker for sexual assault of a minor, among other charges.

On Friday, May 12, a Cumberland County jury returned guilty verdicts against Josiah "Ron" Becker for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse- person less than 16, sexual assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault.

The verdict came at the conclusion of the two-day trial.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, the charges in the case stem from incidents occurring at Becker's home from Feb. 5, 2021, through Oct. 5, 2021.