Cumberland County man found guilty of sexual assault of minor, related charges

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has been convicted of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and related charges.
On Friday, May 12, a Cumberland County jury returned guilty verdicts against Josiah "Ron" Becker for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse- person less than 16, sexual assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault.
The verdict came at the conclusion of the two-day trial.
According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, the charges in the case stem from incidents occurring at Becker's home from Feb. 5, 2021, through Oct. 5, 2021.
Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 15, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.