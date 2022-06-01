Cumberland County man charged with drug delivery resulting in death in connection to woman's fatal 2021 overdose

Richard M. Kachurka, 51, is accused of supplying fentanyl to a woman who later died of an overdose in his East Pennsboro Township home in October 2021, police say.

ENOLA, Pa. — Police have charged a Cumberland County man with drug delivery resulting in death in connection to a woman's 2021 fatal overdose in East Pennsboro.

Richard M. Kachurka, 51, was also charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession with intent to deliver a controlled in connection to the death of a woman in his East Pennsboro home on Oct. 7, 2021, according to the Cumberland County Drug Task Force, which filed charges against him in April.

An investigation of the woman's death determined she died of acute fentanyl toxicity, according to the complaint. There was also methamphetamine in her system at the time of her death, according to the autopsy results.

During the investigation, police learned that Kachurka was allegedly involved in the sale of methamphetamine, and arranged to have a confidential informant purchase meth and suspected heroin from him several times before arresting him on Dec. 29, 2021, the criminal complaint states.

Following his arrest, Kachurka was questioned about the woman's death, and allegedly admitted to purchasing a pill he knew was fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Kachurka allegedly told police he believed the pill contained fentanyl that had been "stepped on," or mixed with another substance to reduce its potency.

He bought the pill in an effort to make the victim feel better, because she was "dope sick," Kachurka allegedly told police.