Cumberland County man convicted for 2021 shooting, now on the run

Kent failed to appear for the second day of his trial and his whereabouts are currently unknown. A warrant has been issued for his arrest
Credit: CRIMEWATCH

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man was convicted for his role in a 2021 shooting and is now on the run. 

A jury returned a guilty verdict against Joel Richard Kent on Tuesday, Jan. 26 for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of a discharged firearm into an occupied structure and one count of carrying a firearm without a license. 

Kent failed to appear for the second day of his trial and his whereabouts are currently unknown. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office

Kent was found guilty of a shooting that occurred on Aug. 25, 2021, in Wormlysburg Borough. 

According to the district attorney's office, Kent drove to the Wormlysburg home and fired approximately eight shots into a bedroom window. 

The homeowner was not home when the shots were fired and no one was injured. 

Kent quickly fled the scene, but was apprehended later that day. 

A gun was found inside Kent's car that matched the description of the gun used in the Wormlysburg shooting. 

It was determined that the shooting arose over a personal dispute. 

Anyone with tips or information on Kent's location has been strongly encouraged to contact the West Shore Regional Police Department at 717-737-8734. 

Callers can also contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 717-240-7322 during normal business hours or 717-243-4121 after business hours, or any other local law enforcement agency.

