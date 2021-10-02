Cumberland County man charged with assault, terroristic threats in Tuesday night domestic dispute

Matthew Leon De Paoli, 43, is accused of assaulting a victim, threatening the victim, and damaging the victim's property during a dispute Tuesday night in Lemoyne.

LEMOYNE, Pa. — A 43-year-old Cumberland County man has been charged with simple assault, criminal mischief, and terroristic threats after his alleged conduct in a domestic incident Tuesday night.

Matthew Leon De Paoli, of Lemoyne, is accused of assaulting and threatening a victim and damaging the victim's property during an incident on the first block of Indiana Circle at about 8 p.m., according to West Shore Regional Police.