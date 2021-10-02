x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Crime

Cumberland County man charged with assault, terroristic threats in Tuesday night domestic dispute

Matthew Leon De Paoli, 43, is accused of assaulting a victim, threatening the victim, and damaging the victim's property during a dispute Tuesday night in Lemoyne.
Credit: West Shore Regional Police
Matthew De Paoli

LEMOYNE, Pa. — A 43-year-old Cumberland County man has been charged with simple assault, criminal mischief, and terroristic threats after his alleged conduct in a domestic incident Tuesday night.

Matthew Leon De Paoli, of Lemoyne, is accused of assaulting and threatening a victim and damaging the victim's property during an incident on the first block of Indiana Circle at about 8 p.m., according to West Shore Regional Police.

De Paoli was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison to be processed on the charges, all misdemeanors.