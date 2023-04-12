Cumberland County man charged with shooting at an occupied building, injuring one

Jesse Howard Mcvoy, from Enola, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person.

ENOLA, Pa. — A Cumberland County man was arrested and charged following an April 4 shooting.

Jesse Howard Mcvoy, from Enola, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person.

According to East Pennsboro Township police, around 6:06 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of State St. for a reported shooting.

At the scene, officers located a gunshot victim who was transported to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital for treatment.