Cumberland County man charged with shooting at an occupied building, injuring one

Jesse Howard Mcvoy, from Enola, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person.
Credit: CRIEMWATCH

ENOLA, Pa. — A Cumberland County man was arrested and charged following an April 4 shooting. 

Jesse Howard Mcvoy, from Enola, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person. 

According to East Pennsboro Township police, around 6:06 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of State St. for a reported shooting. 

At the scene, officers located a gunshot victim who was transported to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital for treatment. 

According to East Pennsboro police, Mcvoy was determined to be involved in the shooting. He was arrested on April 4 and transported to Cumberland County Prison. 

