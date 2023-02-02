x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Cumberland County man arrested on child pornography charges

Conner Waterman, 21, was allegedly in possession of several images and videos depicting infant, toddler and pre-pubescent child pornography.
Credit: Upper Allen Township PD

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation. 

Conner Waterman, 21, from Mechanicsburg, has been charged with sexual abuse of children- distribution of child pornography, sexual abuse of children- possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility. 

According to Upper Allen Township Police, Waterman was in possession of several images and videos depicting infant, toddler and pre-pubescent child pornography. 

Waterman was arrested at the scene on Feb. 2 and assigned $6,000 secured bail at his arraignment. 

He has been transported to the Cumberland County Prison and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 9. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Police release disturbing details about family found dead in West Manchester Township

Before You Leave, Check This Out