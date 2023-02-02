Cumberland County man arrested on child pornography charges

Conner Waterman, 21, was allegedly in possession of several images and videos depicting infant, toddler and pre-pubescent child pornography.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation.

Conner Waterman, 21, from Mechanicsburg, has been charged with sexual abuse of children- distribution of child pornography, sexual abuse of children- possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

According to Upper Allen Township Police, Waterman was in possession of several images and videos depicting infant, toddler and pre-pubescent child pornography.

Waterman was arrested at the scene on Feb. 2 and assigned $6,000 secured bail at his arraignment.