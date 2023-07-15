Man wanted for crimes against children in Cumberland County arrested in Maryland

On July 7, Anthony James Raimo, 35, was arrested in Maryland by local authorities with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a Dillsburg man was arrested for multiple charges of crimes against children including rape of a child.

On July 7, Anthony James Raimo, 35, was arrested in Maryland by local authorities with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.

In April, Upper Allen Township Police began investigating Raimo for the sexual abuse of a child.

During their investigation, police say they found a second victim, another minor.

An arrest warrant was issued for Raimo but police say he went on the run before he could be arrested.

Raimo was extradited back to Cumberland County on Friday.