Cumberland County man arrested for death of 13-month-old child

Timothy L. Sampson, 25, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of children.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police announced murder charges against the father of a 13-month-old who died in January.

According to PSP, on Jan. 1, 2023, at 7:10 a.m., members from PSP Carlisle responded to the 100 block of Big Spring Terrace in West Pennsboro Township for a death investigation.

The 13-month-old victim was found to have died under suspicious circumstances.

An investigation was launched and an autopsy determined the victim died due to multiple traumatic internal injuries.

As a result, Timothy L. Sampson, 25, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of children, according to troopers.