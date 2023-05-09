Cumberland County man arrested for death of 13-month-old child

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police announced murder charges against the father of a 13-month-old who died in January.
According to PSP, on Jan. 1, 2023, at 7:10 a.m., members from PSP Carlisle responded to the 100 block of Big Spring Terrace in West Pennsboro Township for a death investigation.
The 13-month-old victim was found to have died under suspicious circumstances.
An investigation was launched and an autopsy determined the victim died due to multiple traumatic internal injuries.
As a result, Timothy L. Sampson, 25, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of children, according to troopers.
Sampson has been identified as the biological father of the victim. He was arraigned and denied bail, according to PSP.