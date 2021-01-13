Cumberland County man accused of shooting woman after argument over secret audio recordings he'd made of her

Franklin R. Kuhn Jr., 57, of Enola, is charged with attempted homicide and related offenses in the Jan. 7 incident, East Pennsboro Township Police say.

ENOLA, Pa. — A 57-year-old Cumberland County man has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly shooting his girlfriend during an argument about him recording her without permission, East Pennsboro Township Police say.

Franklin R. Kuhn Jr., of Enola, is also charged with aggravated assault, persons not to possess firearms, recklessly endangering another person, and interception, disclosure, or use of wire, electronic, or oral communications in the incident, which occurred around 10 a.m. on Jan. 7 on the 100 block of East Shady Lane, according to police.

Kuhn initially told officers the victim was struck when his gun fell off a shelf and fired accidentally, but he later allegedly admitted to shooting the woman after investigators told him they wanted to check his hands for gunshot residue, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

The victim was struck in the back, police say. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Kuhn allegedly told investigators he had arrived home that morning "fed up and frustrated" after having an argument with the victim over text. Kuhn said he believed the victim was using illegal drugs, and had started secretly making audio recordings of her when he was away from home, police say.

The victim discovered the recordings on a tablet on the day of the incident, prompting the arguments, Kuhn allegedly told police.

Kuhn allegedly admitted that he came home early that day, pulled out a 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun from his coat, and shot the woman in the back, according to police.

Police say Kuhn is barred from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction for burglary.