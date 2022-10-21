x
Crime

Cumberland County jury convicts man for planning the murder of his wife

In April of 2021, while incarcerated in Cumberland County Prison, Curtis Malone allegedly offered to pay his cellmate to kill his wife.
Credit: CRIMEWATCH

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County jury found Curtis Malone, 31, guilty of solicitation of homicide on Oct. 18. 

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, in April of 2021, while incarcerated in Cumberland County Prison, Malone offered to pay his cellmate to kill his wife. 

During a recorded conversation, Malone allegedly told his cellmate where his wife lived, a plan for the murder and discussed payment from an insurance policy.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m.

