Cumberland County jury convicts man for planning the murder of his wife

In April of 2021, while incarcerated in Cumberland County Prison, Curtis Malone allegedly offered to pay his cellmate to kill his wife.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County jury found Curtis Malone, 31, guilty of solicitation of homicide on Oct. 18.

During a recorded conversation, Malone allegedly told his cellmate where his wife lived, a plan for the murder and discussed payment from an insurance policy.