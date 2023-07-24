Cumberland County man convicted of soliciting 12-year-old for sex

Ernesto Murillo solicited a 12-year-old to engage in sexual acts with him.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is waiting to find out what punishment awaits him after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor.

A jury found Ernesto Murillo guilty following a trial on July 20. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, the West Shore Regional Police Department learned that Murillo solicited a child, who was approximately 12 years old, to engage in sexual conduct.

The victim testified at the trial. Evidence presented also showed that Murillo admitted to engaging in sexual acts with the child when the child's guardian confronted him.

Murillo was convicted of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child less than 13, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and solicitation to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child less than 13.