Cumberland County EMS leader suspended following alleged sexual assault of minor

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Yellow Breeches EMS president has been placed on suspension following the release of sexual assault charges.

Douglas Shields, 53, from Mount Holly Springs, was charged with statutory sexual assault, aggravated incident assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old and sexual assault by a volunteer or an employee of a nonprofit.

According to court documents, Shields allegedly began having sexual relations with a 15-year-old beginning in 2021.

The victim alleged multiple instances where Shields had inappropriate sexual contact with her inside the EMS station and in his home.

According to a Snapchat conversation allegedly on the victim's phone, Shields told the victim, "I don't want anything to happen. U didn't do anything I just got to move on with life. I'm an old man."

The victim then allegedly asked Shields, "So it'll never go back to before?"

Shields then wrote back," It can't. I'm sorry, [I do] have to worry about things getting out. That will kill me."

The victim also had photos on her phone of the inside of Shield's house, including specific, unique décor that detectives noticed inside his home.

Investigating officers asked Shields why the victim had photos inside his home to which he allegedly gave vague and conflicting answers. He also allegedly denied that the victim was inside his home despite her having specific knowledge of his furniture.

Yellow Breeches EMS released the following statement on their Facebook account regarding the allegations.

Yellow Breeches EMS is shocked and deeply saddened by the allegations raised regarding Doug Sheilds. We have faith in the integrity of the legal process and reiterate that Mr. Shields, like all criminal defendants, is innocent until proven guilty.

Nevertheless, the highest priority of the Yellow Breeches EMS has always been, and continues to be, the safety, health and welfare of the public we serve. In light of the nature and severity of the charges against him, Mr. Shields has been suspended indefinitely from his position and employment with Yellow Breeches EMS, pending the outcome of the criminal case.

Yellow Breeches EMS currently performs state and federal criminal history background checks and requires child abuse clearances for all employees and volunteers prior to allowing them to perform any services for our organization. We only allow personnel to perform services for us who have passed the criminal history background checks and have the required clearances.

As always, Yellow Breeches EMS continues to provide high-quality emergency medical services to residents of South Middleton Township and the surrounding areas. Anyone with an emergency should call 911 for assistance.