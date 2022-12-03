Cumberland County District Attorney's Office: man accused of child pornography crimes waives preliminary hearing

Authorities initially got a cyber tip alleging child pornography on Aug. 17.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A Cumberland County man accused of child pornography crimes waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday.

On Aug. 17 officials from the Criminal Investigative Division of the District Attorney's Office got a cyber tip about child pornography.

On Nov. 18 authorities found two video files of child pornography on electronic devices found during a search of Hollis' New Cumberland home.