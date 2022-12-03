Cumberland County District Attorney's Office: man accused of child pornography crimes waives preliminary hearing

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A Cumberland County man accused of child pornography crimes waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday.
On Aug. 17 officials from the Criminal Investigative Division of the District Attorney's Office got a cyber tip about child pornography.
During their investigation, officials say they discovered the files had been uploaded by 31-year-old Landin Hollis.
On Nov. 18 authorities found two video files of child pornography on electronic devices found during a search of Hollis' New Cumberland home.
His formal arrangement is scheduled for Jan. 2023.