Cumberland County District Attorney's Office: man accused of child pornography crimes waives preliminary hearing

Authorities initially got a cyber tip alleging child pornography on Aug. 17.
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A Cumberland County man accused of child pornography crimes waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday.

On Aug. 17 officials from the Criminal Investigative Division of the District Attorney's Office got a cyber tip about child pornography. 

During their investigation, officials say they discovered the files had been uploaded by 31-year-old Landin Hollis.

On Nov. 18 authorities found two video files of child pornography on electronic devices found during a search of Hollis' New Cumberland home. 

His formal arrangement is scheduled for Jan. 2023.

