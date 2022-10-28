'I was terrified I’d end up dead if he came back' | Cumberland County man sentenced for domestic abuse

David Peffley Jr., 38, of Lower Allen Township, was sentenced to three to six years in a state correctional facility.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Lower Allen Township man was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 25 after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated assault in August.

David Peffley Jr., 38, was sentenced to three to six years in a state correctional facility after a November 2021 domestic violence altercation.

Peffley Jr. slammed the victim’s head into a wall several times and punched her in the face with a closed fist, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.

“I was terrified," the victim said. "I still am. I have no means to support myself and my children, but I was terrified I’d end up dead if he came back.”

The victim lost consciousness and was transported to the hospital after the assault.

She suffered an orbital fracture and permanent damage to her eye from Peffley Jr.'s attack.

"I can’t give up," the victim said. "I just can’t. I want to. Trust me, I cry every single day. I am scared and heartbroken for my kids. My sons can’t grow up watching me be hit. My daughter can’t watch me walk around with a black eye and me act like it’s ok.”

District Attorney Seán McCormack reminded domestic violence victims in the Cumberland County area that there are many resources available to them.

“This victim’s experience, fears, and pain are not unique," McCormack said. "Every day someone else, even here in Cumberland County, is being physically abused by an abusive spouse, partner or significant other."