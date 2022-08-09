Cumberland County man charged with stealing $88,000 from care-dependent family member

David Bilbay had allegedly taken on a care-giver role to an elderly family member, but diverted money from the victim for his own use.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man has been charged with stealing $88,000 from an elderly relative he was taking care of, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.

David Bilbay has been charged with financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, and theft by failure to make the required disposition of funds.

The charges were filed against Bilbay on Aug. 4.

Bilbay had allegedly taken on a caregiver role to an elderly family member but diverted money from the victim for his own use. The total amount of alleged theft was approximately $88,000.

According to court documents, Bilday refused to appear at arraignment and was taken into custody in Centre County on Aug. 5.

Bilbay was arraigned and bail was set at $25,000 unsecured.

Cumberland County District Attorney Sean M. McCormack urged people to report elder abuse or exploitation when they believe it's happening to police.

“Due to deteriorating physical or cognitive conditions many elder adults are extremely vulnerable to being abused or taken advantage of. The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office is committed to safeguarding the senior members of our community in both their personal and financial security," said McCormack.