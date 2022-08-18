Cumberland County DA sentences man up to 6 years for sexual exploitation of children

The charges stem from an incident where Kenneth Grant coerced an underage victim into sexual activity with himself and others for money in exchange for drugs.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, a Carlisle man has been sentenced after being convicted of corruption of minors, among other charges.

Kenneth Grant was charged with the sexual exploitation of children, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and prostitution. He was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in prison. Grant will also be required to register as a sex offender on Megan's Law for 25 years.

The charges stem from an incident where Grant coerced an underage victim into sexual activity with himself and others for money in exchange for drugs.

"No amount of time will ever completely compensate for the harm he caused his victim," said District Attorney Sean McCormack. "However, Judge Peck’s sentence of 3 to 6 years, which was a sentence at the top of the sentencing guidelines, reflects the seriousness of the crimes Kenneth Grant committed.”

Senior Assistant District Attorney Lauren Perchinski complimented the victim for the strength she showed throughout this process, “I am so proud of the courage and strength that the victim displayed in this case. She overcame the understandable fear and trauma of having to see her abuser in court, and bravely testified to the abuse she suffered at his hands.”

In 2020, Grant was charged with multiple counts of stalking and indecent exposure, among other violations. According to police, Grant followed several women on the campus of Shippensburg University while they were walking, biking, or jogging outside.