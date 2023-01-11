Cumberland County couple charged with five counts of child endangerment

Travis and Taryn Laughner are facing charges for endangering the welfare of children, as well as summery offenses for dogs under their care.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two Cumberland County residents were charged with endangering the welfare of children on Tuesday following an ongoing investigation, according to the Newville Police Department.

On Jan. 10, Newville Police arrested Travis Laughtner, 32, and Taryn Laughtner, 29, from Newville for endangering the welfare of their children as well as harboring loose and dangerous dogs.

The Laughtner's were also charged with several summary offenses involving two dogs. Police took custody of the dogs, who were taken to a shelter and will be rehomed after finishing their quarantine.