Mechanicsburg man arrested for allegedly using baseball bat to hit victim and shatter car window

Judson P. Masland has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is facing aggravated assault charges following a violent argument.

Judson P. Masland, 27, from Mechanicsburg has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief, according to the Upper Allen Township Police Department.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to the 300 block of Melbourne Lane on Jan. 6 for an active fight.

Court documents indicate officers had responded to the address multiple times over the past couple of days for ongoing landlord and tenant issues.

At the scene, officers reported seeing a red car with its rear driver-side window shattered.

Police also interviewed the victim, who alleged Masland had struck her in the head with a baseball bat while she was in the driver's side seat of the car.

According to the victim, after being hit she quickly began rolling up the driver's side window. Masland then reportedly swung the bat again, hitting the window. Officers at the scene noted obvious scuff marks on the window.

As the victim was driving away, Masland allegedly swung the bat at the car once again, shattering the rear driver-side window.

The victim reported feeling dizzy and complaining of pain in her head. EMS arrived at the scene to properly evaluate her.

Additionally, the victim's wife recorded the beginning of the altercation from the upstairs window of a residence.

Police spoke with Masland at his home where the baseball bat was observed. Additionally, Masland allegedly admitted to striking the car and breaking the back window.