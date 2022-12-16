Suspect in Lancaster shooting convicted of criminal homicide

Joshua Luciano, 22, was convicted of criminal homicide and related charges due to his role in a March 2020 shooting.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man was convicted on Dec. 15 of criminal homicide and related charges after a shooting that killed one and injured another.

A jury found Joshua Luciano, 22, of Lancaster, guilty of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, delivery of a controlled substance, and carrying a firearm without a license after approximately one hour of deliberations.

A Lancaster County judge also found Luciano guilty of a severed charge of persons not to possess a firearm.

He and another suspect, Tyler Gonzalez-Inthiphan, were accused of shooting Alexander Rivera in the head and another victim in the stomach at the 1722 Motor Lodge in East Lampeter Township on March 19, 2020.

Witnesses testified that Luciano sold Rivera and his friends marijuana in the motel parking lot. A dispute arose regarding the sale, and Luciano returned to the parking lot in a blue Acura MDX and fired a .40 caliber handgun at the group.

Evidence showed that shots came from both the driver's and passenger's windows of the car.

Police discovered Luciano's DNA on the gun that killed Rivera and the steering wheel of the car when they found the suspects in the 200 block of East Liberty Street after the shooting.

First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown argued that Luciano’s intent to kill was proven by his words and his actions.

“Luciano’s conduct was calculated and deliberate – he laid in wait, he lured them out and he fired multiple times with the intent to kill,” Brown said.

Thursday's ordeal followed a mistrial after a jury deadlocked in November.

Luciano will receive his sentence at a later date.