York man accused of murdering father, stepmother will stand trial

Levar Fountain, 42, is charged with criminal homicide in the December 2019 deaths of John and Mary Fountain on the 300 block of Wallace St.

YORK, Pa. — The case of a York man charged with killing his father and stepmother in 2019 is proceeding to trail in the York County Court of Common Pleas after a hearing earlier this month.

Levar Fountain, 42, was charged with two counts of criminal homicide in connection to the deaths of his father, John, and stepmother Mary Fountain in December 2019.

John Fountain, 74, and Mary Fountain, 65, were found dead in a home on the 300 block of Wallace Street at 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2019.

Levar Fountain allegedly admitted to killing the couple when questioned by police, stating he'd used "an edged weapon."

Police later identified the weapon used in the murders as a sword.

The couple's pets were also killed, police said. Levar Fountain allegedly told them the pets were "known as God but spelled backwards," which made them "lower class dragons" that needed to be killed.

Levar Fountain's family claims he suffers from a mental illness and had not taken his medication for days prior to the homicides.

Police say he brought the victims' bodies to the basement and covered them with a sheet, then stayed in the house for three days before family realized something wasn't right.

Investigators say he also put a note on the door which stated the victims moved to Florida.

Fountain's preliminary hearing was continued 11 times over more than three years since he was arraigned on charges of criminal homicide, according to court records.

His case was transferred to the Court of Common Pleas on September 11, court records show.