Card skimmer found inside York County 7-Eleven gas pump

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A credit card skimmer was found at a York County 7-Eleven.

On Dec. 2 at around 4:20 p.m., Carroll Township Police were contacted by the gas station at 313 Route 15 for the located skimming device.

The card skimmer was found on gas pump six by a technician who was performing maintenance work on the gas pumps.

It was determined that the device was installed on the inside of the machine where it would not have been visible from the outside. The skimmer was removed and the case is currently under investigation.

Anyone who may have been at the business within the last month and used the gas pumps has been encouraged to check their bank accounts for any potential fraud.