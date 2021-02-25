Crash in Pequea Township leaves one dead

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pequea Township Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Feb 24 in the 3500 block of Willow Street Pike South in Pequea Township.
Preliminary investigation found that a 2013 Toyota Highlander had pulled over to the shoulder of the right side of the roadway. A 2009 Chevy HHR driven by a 62-year-old male from Holtwood, Pa. struck the rear of the Highlander.
The Highlander reportedly contained the driver and three passengers. An 11-year-old boy was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the HHR was also transported to the hospital where he later died. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The PTPD asks anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or either vehicle prior to the crash, to contact Chief John Michener at the Pequea Township P.D. at 717-945-7546, michenerj@pequeatownshippd.org, or leave a tip at www.pequeatownshippd.org.