Crash in Harrisburg sends teenage girl to the hospital with serious injuries

Tyler Brown, 32, of Harrisburg, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and DUI.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A teenage girl was transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a car crash in Harrisburg on Dec. 26, 2021, according to state police.

Around 8 p.m. on that day, police were dispatched to 484 Interstate 83 South in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County for a report of a one vehicle crash.

According to police. Tyler Brown, 32, of Harrisburg, was driving his car when it crashed, injuring the 14-year-old passenger in the process.

The girl sustained serious injuries and was transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment at the time. Her condition is unknown at this time.

An investigation determined that Brown had used methamphetamines prior to driving the car, police state.