Two people dead, one injured in New Cumberland murder-suicide

The incident happened on the 1200 block of Bridge Street in New Cumberland.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — Update: New Cumberland Police released additional details on the incident Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a witness reported that "a male known to the residents broke into the home and shot two adults before taking his own life."

Of the two adults who were shot, one is dead, and the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

No additional injuries were reported, and there is no danger to the public, police say.

Previously

Two people are dead and one is injured following a shooting Wednesday morning in New Cumberland.

Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance on the 1200 block of Bridge Street around 6:15 a.m. on April 6.

Three people were found with gunshot wounds. Two were declared dead on scene and one was taken the to hospital. No details have been released regarding the victims' identities.

A neighbor who lives across the street from the house where the shooting happened said a woman lived there with her boyfriend and three children.

Officials confirmed three children were safely removed from the home and are staying with family.

"They always seemed their relationship was great. I always told them, ‘I envy you. You guys are great,'" said the neighbor, Christen Wells. "It was so sad. I never, ever would have imagined this would have happened, ever. They just didn’t seem like that type."

Officials said domestic incident situations can escalate quickly.

"They’re very volatile. There’s a lot of emotion involved in those types of cases and you never know what’s going to happen," said Cumberland County District Attorney Seán McCormack.

No one has been arrested in relation to the shooting, according to officials, but there is no danger to the public at this time.