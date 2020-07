The man will remain unidentified until his next of kin are informed.

YORK, Pa. — The York County Coroner says one man died in York Hospital after a shooting around midnight in York City.

Police were dispatched around 12:22 a.m., after multiple calls about a shooting in the area of Maple Street and Duke Street.

At 1:06 a.m., the man that had been transported to the hospital by EMS was pronounced dead, his death certified by Deputy Coroner McLyman.