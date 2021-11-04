Update: Coroner called after shooting in East Pennsboro Township

John Miller called 9-1-1 and said he had shot and killed his wife and daughter, police said.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (April 11): Police arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of his daughter on Saturday night.

On April 10, officers were called to a home on the first block of Greenmont Drive in Enola for a domestic dispute. Officers said it was a fight between a father and a daughter and left the scene.

Shortly after, police got a 9-1-1 call to the same address from John Miller, 78, who said he had shot and killed his wife and daughter, police said.

Officers found Miller's daughter dead inside the home. Police also found Miller's wife inside the home suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot. She was taken to the hospital for treatment but her current condition is unknown.

Police took Miller into custody at the scene.

He is in Cumberland County Prison facing homicide charges.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the East Pennsboro Township Police Department at 717-732-3633 and ask to speak with Detective Cohick or Sergent Shope.





PREVIOUS: The coroner was called following a shooting in East Pennsboro Township Saturday night, according to emergency dispatch.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. on the first block of Greenmont Drive, dispatch said.