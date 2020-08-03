Coroner: Autopsy results for man shot by his nephew in York City

According to reports, Williams broke a window in his sister's home in the 300 block of Oak Lane around 1:30 a.m. on March 5, while trying to get into the house.

YORK, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office released the results of Shannon Williams' autopsy and said the cause of his death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Williams, 41, was shot in the early hours of Thursday morning when his nephew Daryl Sweatman, 36, allegedly mistook him for an intruder, police say.

According to reports, Williams broke a window in his sister's home in the 300 block of Oak Lane around 1:30 a.m. on March 5, while trying to get into the house.

Residents of the house, including Sweatman, allegedly thought it was an intruder and that's when he shot the man. Soon after, they realized it was their family member and called 911, police say.

Williams succumbed to his injuries that night at York Hospital.