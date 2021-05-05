Convicted sex offender charged with possession of child porn

Police say they found more than 1,100 images of child pornography on Richard Sherman's cell phone. Sherman is a registered sex offender.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A New Holland man, and convicted lifelong Megan's law offender, is facing additional charges of possessing child pornography.

Richard Sherman, 42, of New Holland, is charged with Possessing Child Pornography, and similar charges, after police found more than 1,100 images of child pornography on his cell phone.

New Holland Police Department say they got a tip in March that child pornography may have been stored on a cell phone by a New Holland resident.

Investigators got a subpoena, and found the phone belonged to Richard Sherman.

A search of Shermans home in April, turned up a cell phone with more than 1,100 images of child pornography.

Sherman was taken into custody on Wednesday.

In 2000, Sherman was convicted of aggravated indecent assault, among other charges, and as a result, is a registered Megan's Law offender for life.