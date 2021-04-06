Police say inmate who admitted to 6 killings in Pa. spoke of others

A state trooper says Edward Surratt admitted to killing six people and discussed five to seven other slayings in Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A state trooper who got a Florida inmate to admit he killed six people in Pennsylvania in the 1970s says the man also discussed five to seven other slayings in Pennsylvania.

Trooper Max DeLuca said Thursday that police in those areas have been alerted.

DeLuca obtained those details in March from Edward A. Surratt, who is serving life at a state prison in Raiford, Florida.

DeLuca says Surratt implicated himself in the deaths of six people in four Pennsylvania slayings during 1977 and 1978. He's not expected to be prosecuted for the six Pennsylvania killings.