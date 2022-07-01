x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

CT man gets 25 years for sex trafficking at 2020 Super Bowl

Court records show that 48-year-old Edward Walker was sentenced Thursday in Fort Lauderdale federal court.
Prison Cell Bars

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex trafficking at the 2020 Super Bowl in South Florida.

Court records show that 48-year-old Edward Walker was sentenced Thursday in Fort Lauderdale federal court.

A jury found him guilty in October of sex trafficking charges. In January 2020, prosecutors say Walker brought two adult women and a 17-year-old girl to the Miami area from Connecticut to engage in commercial sex acts during the days before the Super Bowl.

Additional evidence showed that Walker also planned to take the victims to Chicago during the NBA All-Star Game and New Orleans during Mardi Gras.

RELATED: Sentencing announced for men convicted in death of Ahmaud Arbery

PODCAST: In or out? All the NFL playoff scenarios at stake in Week 18

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

---

 Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

Local law enforcement vigilant as the country marks the first anniversary of the Capitol insurrection