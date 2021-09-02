Connecticut man indicted by federal grand jury for traveling to PA to have sex with a minor

Christopher Capozza, 26, is also indicted on charges that he transported the minor to Connecticut and Massachusetts to engage in further sexual activity.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 39-year-old Connecticut man was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly traveling to Pennsylvania in order to have sex with a minor, then taking the minor back to New England to engage in further sexual activity.

Christopher Capozza, of Newington, CT, was indicted on Feb. 3, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

He is charged with transporation with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and interstate travel with the intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor, Brandler said.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Omaha, Nebraska Police Department, and the United States Attorney’s Offices for the Districts of Connecticut and Nebraska.

Assistant United States Attorney James Buchanan is prosecuting the case.

Indictments are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.