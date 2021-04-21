Community reacts to Linda Stoltzfoos update

A case that has captured the attention of the entire country has also deeply affected the community of rural Lancaster County.

BIRD IN HAND, Pa. — A case that has captured the attention of the entire country has also deeply affected the close-knit community of rural Lancaster County.

Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, was last seen on June 21, 2020. Exactly 10 months later human remains relating to the case were found, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The body was found near Dutchland Inc. in Sadsbury Twp., the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Stoltzfoos was abducted in broad daylight along Beechdale Rd., according to police documents.

For Kate Esh of Kinzers and her two daughters, the case hit a little too close to home.

“They found her body close to our home. Where they found her we travel every week,” Esh said.

Esh added one of her daughters was very rattled by the incident and doesn’t walk alone as much anymore.

Now, the news that Stoltzfoos’s body may be found has struck another emotional chord with community members.

There was an immediate outpouring on social media, with thousands and comments and shares on the Stoltzfoos updates Facebook page. Many commenters expressed condolences and support for the family.

“I think it’s sad but I think that the family can finally have some peace now that they found the body, but it is sad,” said Caylah Webb of Lancaster.

The 10-month-long search has now come to an end, according to a post on the Stoltzfoos updates Facebook page.

Several community members said though the situation is tragic, they felt a sense of relief and resolution.

“Even though it’s going to be hard to move on, they still have closure. They found her body. They don’t have to think that she’s out there, wandering around, lost,” Esh said.

Stoltzfoos’s family is still accepting letters of encouragement and support. They can be mailed to:

P.O. Box 121