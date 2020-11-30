Community Aid employee accused of threatening to shoot coworkers, causing evacuation of store

Casey Fay, 23, was allegedly involved in several confrontations with his coworkers during his four days of employment at the York-area store, police say.

YORK, Pa. — A 23-year-old York man has been charged with terroristic threats and other offenses after he allegedly threatened to shoot his coworkers at a Community Aid store on Springwood Road last week.

Casey Stephen Fay, of the first block of S. Pine St., had multiple confrontations with his fellow employees during his four days of employment at the store, police say.

The store manager, who told police she was forced to evacuate 80 employees and 70 customers at the store as a result of the threat, which occurred last Wednesday at about 2:08 p.m., police say.

According to witnesses, Fay allegedly got into a verbal confrontation with two coworkers and told them he would shoot them when they got off work at 3 p.m.

The store manager told police she was worried Fay would follow through on his threat and sent the store's 80 employees home for the day. There were also about 70 customers in the store who were sent home, police say.

While police were taking statements at the scene, Fay was spotted driving through the store's parking lot in a late-model green Honda sedan, according to police.