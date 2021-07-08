Police investigating shooting in Columbia that left one injured

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Columbia is investigating a Saturday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital with an injury.
On Saturday night, officers were informed of a man that had arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The 21-year-old victim told police he was at an event in a large building in a downtown section of Columbia when an argument started and a man shot him in the leg.
The victim was treated at the hospital and later released.
Police are asking the public for help in their investigation into this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police at 717-684-7735.