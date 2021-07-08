Police investigating shooting in Columbia that left one injured

The victim, a 21-year-old man from York, told police he was at an event or party that had been advertised on social media.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Columbia is investigating a Saturday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital with an injury.

On Saturday night, officers were informed of a man that had arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The 21-year-old victim told police he was at an event in a large building in a downtown section of Columbia when an argument started and a man shot him in the leg.

The victim was treated at the hospital and later released.

Police are asking the public for help in their investigation into this incident.