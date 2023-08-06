Police in Lancaster County investigating reports of shots fired

The reported incident took place in the area of Third and Cherry Streets in Columbia around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Columbia Borough Police Department is currently investigating a reported shots fired incident that occurred around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, upon arrival to the area of Third and Cherry Streets, a large amount of spent shell casings on the sidewalk were discovered, alongside several witnesses who spoke to officers.

Police stated that the preliminary investigation showed that two individuals were firing numerous shots in the direction of a third individual, who was walking in the area; additionally, multiple residences and vehicles were struck by the gunfire during the incident.

The individual, who police believe to have been targeted, fled on foot and escaped injury.

Officers are currently reviewing footage from several cameras located throughout the area, and the investigation is going.