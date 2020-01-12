Columbia Police are investigate shots-fired incident Monday night

Police say two suspects fired five rounds into an occupied home in the area of S. 8th and Houston streets at about 6:33 p.m. No one inside was injured, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Columbia Borough Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred Monday night in the area of S. 8th and Houston streets.

According to police, at least five shots were fired into an occupied home. No one inside was injured, police say.

Police determined that two suspects fired the shots and fled on foot down the 800 block of Houston Street to 9th Street, where they turned south.

Both suspects appeared to be wearing hooded sweatshirts, police say.

Police are asking anyone in the area with security camera systems to check their footage around 6:33 p.m.

Police say they don't know why the home was targeted.

The photo above is of the suspects, police say.