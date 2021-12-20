Columbia man will serve up to 60 years for rape, unlawful contact with two minors in 2018

Edwin Davis, 47, was sentenced to a prison term of 19.5 to 60 years by Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro at a hearing on Dec. 13.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Lancaster County man will serve up to 60 years in state prison and will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life following his conviction on charges of rape and unlawful contact with two minor victims in March 2018, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Edwin Davis, 47, of Columbia, was sentenced at a hearing on Dec. 13.

He was found guilty in June after a trial in Lancaster County Court, according to prosecutors.

In March 2018, police were dispatched to a report of sex offenses that occurred in the 100 block of South 2nd Street in Columbia, prosecutors say. The caller had reported seeing a 13-year-old child run from the scene and state that they were raped; the caller also saw Davis adjusting the waistband of his pants behind bushes in the area.

Additionally, Davis then texted a 12-year-old victim in attempts to solicit lewd photos and lure the victim out of their home after the rape occurred, according to prosecutors.

Davis did not know the victims and had exchanged phone numbers with them after walking past them earlier in the day, according to testimony at trial.

Both victims identified Davis as the attacker and described the clothes he was wearing to police.

Police located Davis about one half block from the victim’s residence and took him into custody.

Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro sentenced Davis to 6½ to 20 years on the charge of rape by forcible compulsion, 6½ to 20 years on the charge of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and 6½ to 20 years on the charge of unlawful contact with a minor.

Totaro ordered the sentences to run consecutively for a total aggregate sentence of 19½ to 60 years in state prison, according to the DA's office.

“You are a repeat offender and sexually violent predator,” Totaro stated. “The defendant is an extreme danger to society and incarceration is warranted to protect public safety.”

Davis declined to speak when given two opportunities to do so from the judge.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa prosecuted the case, asking for consecutive sentences.